Dragon Ball: Revelado qual é o Majin Boo mais poderoso

#DragonBallZ screenwriter Takao Koyama answers a fan's question "Which Buu do you think is the strongest?" in a recent tweet.



He said, "Majin Buu who absorbed Ultimate Gohan is perhaps the strongest."



