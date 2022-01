Eternos supera outro sucesso da Marvel no Disney+

After grossing 164.8M in the US #BoxOffice, #Eternals found lots of love on #DisneyPlus, as the biggest debut for a #MCU film on the streamer, beating #ShangChi’s.

According to 3rd Party researcher #SambaTV,it’s watched in 2M US Households on JAN 12-16, on pair with #Encanto

1/6 pic.twitter.com/iB9vlBylvH