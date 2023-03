Shazam! 2: Zachary Levi diz quais personagens de Adão Negro apareceriam

Zachary Levi confirms the Justice Society characters who were going to appear in the #Shazam: Fury of the Gods mid credit scene was Hawkman and Cyclone.⚡️



“The original intent was to have Hawkman and Cyclone be there to invite [Shazam into the JSA] […] We were thwarted.” pic.twitter.com/C1fRq4nh8u