Uma Thurman se junta a Charlize Theron em aguardada continuação na Netflix

The Old Guard just got some new blood!



Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will co-star alongside Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming sequel to the 2020 hit. pic.twitter.com/KKU9bkwA9Y