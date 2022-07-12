A lista completa
Emmy 2022: Os indicados à maior premiação da TV
Netflix, HBO, Amazon e Disney+ tiveram séries indicadas
12/07/2022 14:25
A Television Academy revelou, enfim, os indicados ao Emmy 2022, a maior premiação da televisão. Alguns destaques podem ser apontados, como o fato de Round 6 ter sido indicado, fazendo História.
Os indicados foram revelados pela atriz Melissa Fumero, de Brooklyn Nine-Nine e por J.B. Smoove, de Curb Your Enthusiasm.
O evento será transmitido em 12 de setembro de 2022. No Brasil, a TNT deve ficar responsável pela exibição. Os apresentadores ainda não foram revelados.
Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Emmy 2022, abaixo.
Os indicados ao Emmy 2022
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor atriz em minissérie telefilme
Toni Collette (A Escada)
Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)
Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme
Colin Firth (A Escada)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Cenas de Um Casamento)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou telefilme
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou telefilme
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Melhor minissérie ou telefilme
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventando Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Melhor ator em série dramática
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Ruptura)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Round 6)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Ruptura)
Christopher Walken (Ruptura)
Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)
Melhor série dramática
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Ruptura
Round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Melhor programa de variedade
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor reality de competição
The Amazing Race
Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes
Nailed It
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
