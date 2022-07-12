Emmy 2022: Os indicados à maior premiação da TV

A Television Academy revelou, enfim, os indicados ao Emmy 2022, a maior premiação da televisão. Alguns destaques podem ser apontados, como o fato de Round 6 ter sido indicado, fazendo História.

Os indicados foram revelados pela atriz Melissa Fumero, de Brooklyn Nine-Nine e por J.B. Smoove, de Curb Your Enthusiasm.

O evento será transmitido em 12 de setembro de 2022. No Brasil, a TNT deve ficar responsável pela exibição. Os apresentadores ainda não foram revelados.

Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Emmy 2022, abaixo.

Os indicados ao Emmy 2022

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em minissérie telefilme

Toni Collette (A Escada)

Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)

Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme

Colin Firth (A Escada)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Cenas de Um Casamento)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou telefilme

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou telefilme

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Melhor minissérie ou telefilme

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventando Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Ruptura)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Ruptura)

Christopher Walken (Ruptura)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

Melhor série dramática

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Ruptura

Round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Melhor programa de variedade

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality de competição

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes

Nailed It

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

