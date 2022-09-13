Emmy 2022: Veja os ganhadores da premiação

A Television Academy, enfim, divulgou a lista de ganhadores do Emmy 2022, 74ª edição da renomada premiação.

A cerimônia ocorreu em 12 de setembro de 2022, em Los Angeles, na Califórnia, e foi apresentada por Kenan Thompson.

Séries como Better Call Saul foram esnobadas, enquanto Succession e Ted Lasso levaram estatuetas durante a noite.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores, abaixo.

Série de drama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Ruptura

Round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Ator em série de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Round 6

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Ruptura

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Atriz em série de drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve: Dupla Obsessão

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Patricia Arquette, Ruptura

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Round 6

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Round 6

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Ruptura

Christopher Walken, Ruptura

Oh Yeong-su, Round 6

Ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Atriz em série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, A Comissária de Bordo

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ator em série de comédia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventando Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Toni Collette, A Escada

Julia Garner, Inventando Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Colin Firth, A Escada

Andrew Garfield, Em Nome do Céu

Oscar Isaac, Cenas de um casamento

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Programa de competição

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Filme para televisão

Chip’n’Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Melhor animação

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

Talk show de variedades

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

