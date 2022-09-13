Lista completa
Emmy 2022: Veja os ganhadores da premiação
Better Call Saul novamente é esnobada
13/09/2022 10:37
A Television Academy, enfim, divulgou a lista de ganhadores do Emmy 2022, 74ª edição da renomada premiação.
A cerimônia ocorreu em 12 de setembro de 2022, em Los Angeles, na Califórnia, e foi apresentada por Kenan Thompson.
Séries como Better Call Saul foram esnobadas, enquanto Succession e Ted Lasso levaram estatuetas durante a noite.
Confira a lista completa de vencedores, abaixo.
Série de drama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Ruptura
Round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Ator em série de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Ruptura
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Atriz em série de drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve: Dupla Obsessão
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Patricia Arquette, Ruptura
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Round 6
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Round 6
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Ruptura
Christopher Walken, Ruptura
Oh Yeong-su, Round 6
Ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Atriz em série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, A Comissária de Bordo
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ator em série de comédia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventando Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
Toni Collette, A Escada
Julia Garner, Inventando Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
Colin Firth, A Escada
Andrew Garfield, Em Nome do Céu
Oscar Isaac, Cenas de um casamento
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Programa de competição
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Filme para televisão
Chip’n’Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Melhor animação
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?
Talk show de variedades
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
