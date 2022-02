The Flash e Aquaman se juntam em nova minissérie da DC

The world is still. The sky is dark.



All that walks the Earth looks to the sky in praise.



And thus begins the Voidsong.



𝗔𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗡 & 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛:𝙑𝙊𝙄𝘿𝙎𝙊𝙉𝙂

Story by the Hivemind.

Art by @vascogeorgiev.

Color by @rainberedo.



Coming June 2022 from @DCComics. pic.twitter.com/JyzFG22fTT