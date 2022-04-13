Veja como é o elenco de Bridgerton na vida real

DIFERENTE?

Com trajes de época e vestidos luxuosos, a moda de Bridgerton também conquista fãs na Netflix, mas seus atores são bem diferentes na vida real. 

Veja

como

eles são!

Regé-Jean Page Simon Basset

Phoebe Dynevor Daphne Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley Kate Sharma

Nicola Coughlan Penelope Featherington

Claudia Jessie Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Newton Colin Bridgerton

Charithra Chandran Edwina Sharma

