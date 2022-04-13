Veja como é o elenco de
Bridgerton
na vida real
Com trajes de época e vestidos luxuosos, a moda de Bridgerton também conquista fãs na Netflix, mas seus atores são bem diferentes na vida real.
Veja
como
eles são!
Regé-Jean Page
Simon Basset
Phoebe Dynevor
Daphne Bridgerton
Jonathan Bailey
Anthony Bridgerton
Simone Ashley
Kate Sharma
Nicola Coughlan
Penelope Featherington
Claudia Jessie
Eloise Bridgerton
Luke Newton
Colin Bridgerton
Charithra Chandran
Edwina Sharma
Veja também
outros astros!
