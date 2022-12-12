Conheça os indicados do Globo de Ouro 2023

O Globo de Ouro está retornando em 2023, com a 80ª edição da famosa premiação. Após um hiato de um ano sem ter sido exibida, a premiação voltará para a televisão mais uma vez.

A cerimônia que acontece no dia 10 de janeiro, reúne os principais filmes e séries, atores e atrizes, e grandes produções de 2022 para uma lista de indicados.

Depois de uma edição sem ter transmissão, embora a Netflix tenha tido sucesso com Ataque dos Cães e a HBO com Succession, a nova edição promete ser ainda mais acirrada.

Os indicados são diversos no cinema, com Top Gun: Maverick disputando contra Elvis para ver quem será o vencedor de Melhor Filme.

Na televisão, The Crown, grande sucesso da Netflix, disputa contra A Casa do Dragão, o derivado de Game of Thrones da HBO Max.

Abaixo, revelamos a lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023; confira (via Discussing Film).

Austin Butler como Elvis Presley

Cinema

Melhor Filme – Drama

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Elvis

Os Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia

Babilônia

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Triângulo da Tristeza

Melhor Direção

James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – Os Fabelmans

Melhor Roteiro

Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – Os Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Melhor Ator – Filme de Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – Meu Filho

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Melhor Atriz – Filme de Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Império da Luz

Viola Davis – A Mulher Rei

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – Os Fabelmans

Melhor Ator – Musical ou Comédia

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Adam Driver – Ruído Branco

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – O Menu

Melhor Atriz – Musical ou Comédia

Margot Robbie – Babilônia

Anya Taylor-Joy – O Menu

Emma Thompson – Boa Sorte, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville – Sr. Harris vai a Paris

Michelle Yeoh – Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babilônia

Eddie Redmayne – O Enfermeiro da Noite

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Angela Bassett – Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo

Dolly De Leon – Triângulo da Tristeza

Carey Mulligan – Ela Disse

Melhor Filme de Animação

Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido

Red: Crescer é uma Fera

Inu-Oh

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução

Nada de Novo no Front

Argentina, 1985

Decisão de Partir

Close

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro

Women Talking

Babilônia

Os Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Melhor Canção Original

Carolina – Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui

Ciao Papa – Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

Naatu Naatu – RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução

Televisão

Melhor Série – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

A Casa do Dragão

Ozark

Ruptura

Melhor Série – Comédia

Abbott Elementary

O Urso

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wandinha

Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme

Black Bird

Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Ruptura

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Emma D’Arcy – A Casa do Dragão

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Melhor Ator em Série de Musical ou Comédia

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – O Urso

Melhor Atriz em Série de Musical ou Comédia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wandinha

Jean Smart – Hacks

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – A Escada

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventando Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried -The Dropout

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Telefilme

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Telefilme

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones- Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Musical ou Drama

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Ruptura

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Musical ou Drama

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

