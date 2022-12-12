Muitos destaques
Conheça os indicados do Globo de Ouro 2023
Produções como The Crown e Top Gun 2 disputam o Globo de Ouro
12/12/2022 13:11
O Globo de Ouro está retornando em 2023, com a 80ª edição da famosa premiação. Após um hiato de um ano sem ter sido exibida, a premiação voltará para a televisão mais uma vez.
A cerimônia que acontece no dia 10 de janeiro, reúne os principais filmes e séries, atores e atrizes, e grandes produções de 2022 para uma lista de indicados.
Depois de uma edição sem ter transmissão, embora a Netflix tenha tido sucesso com Ataque dos Cães e a HBO com Succession, a nova edição promete ser ainda mais acirrada.
Os indicados são diversos no cinema, com Top Gun: Maverick disputando contra Elvis para ver quem será o vencedor de Melhor Filme.
Na televisão, The Crown, grande sucesso da Netflix, disputa contra A Casa do Dragão, o derivado de Game of Thrones da HBO Max.
Abaixo, revelamos a lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023; confira (via Discussing Film).
Cinema
Melhor Filme – Drama
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Elvis
Os Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia
Babilônia
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Triângulo da Tristeza
Melhor Direção
James Cameron, Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – Os Fabelmans
Melhor Roteiro
Todd Field – Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – Os Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Melhor Ator – Filme de Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – Meu Filho
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Melhor Atriz – Filme de Drama
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Império da Luz
Viola Davis – A Mulher Rei
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – Os Fabelmans
Melhor Ator – Musical ou Comédia
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Adam Driver – Ruído Branco
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – O Menu
Melhor Atriz – Musical ou Comédia
Margot Robbie – Babilônia
Anya Taylor-Joy – O Menu
Emma Thompson – Boa Sorte, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville – Sr. Harris vai a Paris
Michelle Yeoh – Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babilônia
Eddie Redmayne – O Enfermeiro da Noite
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Angela Bassett – Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Tudo Em Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo
Dolly De Leon – Triângulo da Tristeza
Carey Mulligan – Ela Disse
Melhor Filme de Animação
Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
Red: Crescer é uma Fera
Inu-Oh
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução
Nada de Novo no Front
Argentina, 1985
Decisão de Partir
Close
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro
Women Talking
Babilônia
Os Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Melhor Canção Original
Carolina – Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui
Ciao Papa – Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Naatu Naatu – RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução
Televisão
Melhor Série – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
A Casa do Dragão
Ozark
Ruptura
Melhor Série – Comédia
Abbott Elementary
O Urso
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wandinha
Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme
Black Bird
Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Ruptura
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Emma D’Arcy – A Casa do Dragão
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Melhor Ator em Série de Musical ou Comédia
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – O Urso
Melhor Atriz em Série de Musical ou Comédia
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wandinha
Jean Smart – Hacks
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – A Escada
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventando Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried -The Dropout
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Telefilme
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Telefilme
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones- Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Musical ou Drama
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Ruptura
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Musical ou Drama
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Sobre o autor
Gabriel Silveira
Estudante de jornalismo, apreciador da Sétima Arte e o maior fã do Batman de todos os tempos.
Publicidade