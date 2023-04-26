And Just Like That: 2ª temporada do revival de Sex and the City ganha data e trailer

O HBO Max lançará a 2ª temporada do revival de Sex and the City, And Just Like That, em junho. Um teaser trailer confirmou a data.

Essa prévia apresenta três novos membros do elenco estelar, que teve até Sam Smith: Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson e Gary Dourdon.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) e Miranda Cynthia Nixon se reúnem e se atualizam com Anthony (Mario Cantone).

Os atores fixos da série que retornam também incluem Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham e Alexa Swinton.

Mais sobre And Just Like That

A série tem produção executiva de Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis e Cynthia Nixon.

Os roteiristas incluiem King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg e Elisa Zuritsky.

Os diretores incluíram King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young e Julie Rottenberg.

Sex and the City foi criada por Darren Star e baseada no livro de mesmo nome de Candace Bushnell.

2ª temporada de And Just Like That chega em junho ao HBO Max.

